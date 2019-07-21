Popular KBUR radio host reflects upon 40 years on Iowa's historic bicycle tour.

Steve Hexom has been flying on Burlington's airwaves for over 42 years as the host of the KBUR Morning Show and The Talk Show. Hexom will ride and report on RAGBRAI for his 40th consecutive year this week.

"My two favorite quotes over the years on RAGBRAI begin with one from John Karras, when asked what made a day on RAGBRAI a good day or not so good," Hexom told The Hawk Eye. "Here it is: It doesn't matter how long or hilly a day may be, the one major factor that makes all the difference is the wind. If the wind is on your back, it will be a good day. If in your face, it will not."

Des Moines Register writers Karras and Donald Kaul rode across Iowa in 1973, looking for things to write about in their newspaper.

Hexom first encountered RAGBRAI in 1979 when it came to Burlington for the first time.

“I was the master of ceremonies and in charge of entertainment for RAGBRAI,” he said.

The following year Hexom began reporting while riding RAGBRAI. He's ridden every mile since then — all 18,721 miles of it.

"The real story of RAGBRAI is that I wasn't the first for the radio station; Jim Livengood did it every day for three years, in ’77, ‘78 and ‘79. Then he handed the torch to me," Hexom said.

Hexom called in his very first RAGBRAI radio report from a pay phone.

"In those days, you didn't have cellphones, and obviously you had to find a pay phone, and I didn't have a clue what I was doing," he said. "I was supposed to just go up there and then call in and talk and do a little bit of summary and, hopefully, maybe, have a couple of notes or something like that. I'd been waiting in line for a long, long time to get to a payphone.

"I waited and waited and waited, and while I'm waiting my friend I'm riding with, he's bringing me beers" — Hexom stopped to laugh at the memory — "and it's about an hour I wait. I get to the phone and I'm all of a sudden trying to compose myself to figure out what really did happen. I had these scratchy notes, and I called in, and I'm sort of back-and-forth, and — I'm not sure who I talked to — they said, ‘Are you sure you want to run that? You might want to wait and call us back later.’"

He took a moment to stop laughing and continued: "That year taught me that the best thing to do was not to wait for a pay phone."

Hexom started bringing an audio recorder his second year in order to get other people's voices in his reports.

"I carried three recorders at one time, and a mixing recorder so I could actually mix audio together for the report. I don't do any of that now — I've got a phone, I’ve got an app," he said. "I don't know if I'll do that [this year]. With the proliferation of cell phones, there are so many people trying to get broadband, a lot of towns, you'll have no cell phone coverage at all. And it isn't because there's no towers; it's because everybody's trying to go to the same towers."

It's known as the RAGBRAI Black Hole.

Back in 1980, RAGBRAI was not yet the monster human snake it is today, and most Iowans weren't sure what to do with 6,000 hungry, thirsty strangers in their town of 2,000.

"I got into Guttenberg on my very first ride, and it was the shortest day that I've ever had on RAGBRAI. It was extremely hilly, but it was only 26 miles. We got into Guttenberg and, ‘Where's the food?' Oh — it's all in the park," Hexom said. "You get up to the park and there's about four ladies around a stand, there's no food there. They're not serving anybody. I said, ‘Do you guys have any food?’ They said, ‘We've got some more coming in. I don't know what happened! We had 300 hotdogs!’"

The women called up everybody they knew.

"They just were overwhelmed. They really they didn't know what to expect. The difference now is that RAGBRAI's really organized, and it has to be, because there are so many people on it," Hexom said.

He said the spontaneity of the pioneering RAGBRAI years is gone.

"You've lost some of the rustic nature of the ride that was in the early years," he said. "It was the excitement of just simply saying, ‘Wow, I've done it.’"

He said one of the welcome changes for the better is sunblock.

"In those days there was no waterproof sunblock," he said. "So what you had on these really hot days, riding in the sun all day, is tons of zinc oxide and everybody is all white."

RAGBRAI has grown beyond the expectations of Karras and Kaul and the 300 or so who rode with them in '73; it is now a rolling city larger than most towns in Iowa.

"RAGBRAI has grown from a rustic, kind of wild and free and sort of untamed system, to being very controlled, very disciplined and overloaded," Hexom said. "The problem we have now is that you literally have gridlock at certain points on the ride, pretty much every day. You cannot ride a bike through any pass-through town."

No one really knows how many miles RAGBRAI has traveled up until now — we count 21,273, not including the Century loops on the 100-mile days. In the early years, no one was really certain as to how long a day actually was.

"Their judgment of the mileage wasn't accurate," Hexom said. "They'd sort of estimated their mileage."

One year the Century day was supposed to be 110 miles but was actually closer to 128 miles.

"It seemed like a forever day," he said.

This year is the first time an east coast town — on the Mississippi River, that is — will serve as an overnight stop, and Burlington gets that honor.

Burlington can expect up to 20,000 people this Friday, even though only 7,500 are actually registered with the Register — the unregistered clubs, the daytrippers, all the support people and the gawkers from surrounding communities will flood the town.

Hexom said the RAGBRAI committee recently raised their estimate.

"Their official figures are 10,000 official registered riders and approximately 5,000 daily passes, so that's 15,000 per day," he said.

But Iowa roads are public property and free to ride.

"The roads are open to anyone who wants to jump in," Hexom said. "And they do."

Is Hexom doing anything special in Burlington?

“This will be the first year that I will be absolutely not incognito," he said cryptically. "I have never advertised the fact — while on the ride — that I was representing the radio station," he said. "Typically if I brought out a recorder and started talking to somebody, they'd say, ‘Are you on the radio?’ But this is the first year I'm actually going to be wearing custom jerseys every single day. They advertise the radio station. It has my name across the top of the back and below that it has ‘RAGBRAI radio for 40 years’ and it has our principal sponsor at the bottom, which is Shottenkirk."

Hexom said he has a team of two this year.

"I have a driver and I have myself. I'm the rider and my driver has a vehicle," he said. "My driver meets me every day for lunch."

His driver, who won't be wearing any advertising, won't be dipping his tires in the Mississippi.

And that second favorite quote?

"From Ben Davidson, former Oakland Raider," Hexom intoned. "It doesn't matter whether you are a captain of industry or unemployed, we are all equal under our bike shorts."

Hexom, a known serial talker, did not stop there. He passed along this personal nugget to sum it all up:

"When long time friend Duane Miller asked me at the end of the ride in Clinton in 2004 as he handed me a beer, 'Here's to you doing every day of RAGBRAI for 25 years, so what's next?' I thought for a moment and then said, I think I would like to do another 25.'"

Steve Hexom will be back in 2029 to report on his half-century on the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

Roll on, RAGBRAI!

You can listen to Steve Hexom's on-the-road broadcasts at 7:25 a.m. and 5:05 p.m. Monday through Friday on KBUR 1490 AM or online at kbur.com/show/steve-hexom. And go to the KBUR Facebook page for photos, videos and the stories from all 7 days of RAGBRAI.