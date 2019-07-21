WAPELLO — A letter seeking support for a possible annexation proposal should be ready for city council approval at its next meeting, members of the Wapello City Council were told Thursday.

Council member Brett Shafer told the council that Louisa Development Group Executive Director Angela Shipley was working on the letter, which if approved by the council, would go out to at least four property owners who currently own property just outside the city’s southeast corner.

“She should have a letter drafted Monday or Tuesday,” Shafer said.

According to officials, an annexation of some land into the city is needed because a recent request to develop a county subdivision in the area had been rejected.

That rejection would mean at least three current private property owners would not be able to build on their lots because the lots would be too small to comply with the current county zoning ordinance. The Wapello Development Corporation has title to the other remaining property.

Shafer said if the four property owners were in favor of annexation, under state law, it could open the door for the city to annex other property, even if it was an involuntary action.

“Let’s say all of them are for it, it actually opens another twenty percent anywhere else where maybe it would be opposed,” Shafer said.

City officials said one likely area would be south of the proposed annexation area. A property owner there owns about 10 acres and currently keeps livestock on the site.

Council member Charles Wagg pointed out if that section was part of the city it would square off the city limits.

“We’d have to grandfather (the livestock) in,” Mayor Shawn Maine reminded the council.

The letters will ask the four owners about their support for annexation and their responses will eventually determine if the city moves forward or not.

Maine indicated he felt the four owners had little to gain by opposing annexation.

“If they want to build the (have to be annexed),” he told the council.

The council also informally agreed not to develop at this time any policy on waiving sewer fees for water used in swimming pools. City clerk Mike Delzell said he had estimated owners might be able to save around $25 for a 12-foot diameter, 3-foot deep pool, but the city would like spend more than that in personal costs to verify and approve pools.

Officials agreed to look into developing a policy next spring before any pools are filled.