The Pacesetter Division of the Burlington/West Burlington Area United Way will convene for their annual kickoff luncheon at noon Wednesday at the Pzazz Conference Center.

The luncheon is sponsored by F&M Bank & Trust, Great Western Bank, MidWestOne Bank, Two Rivers Bank & Trust and U. S. Bank and this year's theme is: Caring Hearts, Building Hope, Living UNITED.

About 110 employee groups, Pacesetter Committee Members and representatives from the local United Way funded agencies, will attend the luncheon.

The Pacesetter Division’s objective is to secure early corporate and/or employee group pledge commitments to provide the momentum needed for the General Campaign, which will begin in mid-September. Companies and employees in the United Way Pacesetter Division make up about 75 percent of the Annual Campaign Goal dollars each year.

“This overall early initiative has been very successful in our community and area,” said United Way Board President, Aaron Baltisberger, who is the Senior Vice President of Operations/Information Security Officer at Two Rivers Bank Trust. “The Burlington/West Burlington Area United Way attributes their ability to raise the annual goals each year to the steadfast commitment of area- wide volunteers and supporters, who give very generously of their time and resources”