INDIANOLA — Simpson College is proud to introduce the 227 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester. Students on the Dean’s List achieved a GPA between 3.70 and 3.99 throughout the semester.

Local students named to the Dean’s List include:Rachel Bieker of WaukeeTrey Chumbley of GrimesKeaton Collins of GrimesLauren Fox of MinburnZachary Howarth of EarlhamClaire Johnson of GrimesEmily Kuehl of WoodwardAlyssa Pingel of Dallas CenterNicholas Squires of GrangerJosiah Sutton of GrangerKenton Thoms of Grimes

Simpson College is proud to introduce the 113 students who landed on the President’s List for the 2019 spring semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must achieve a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Local students named to the President’s List include:

Kole Hicok of Dallas Center, Dallas Center-Grimes High School graduate

Gable Johnson of Earlham, Earlham High School graduateKaitlyn Murano of Woodward, Dallas Center-Grimes High School graduate