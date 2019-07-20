DES MOINES – The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2019 semester.

Adel

Annie Collins, Master of Science, Counseling

Ellen Judd, Bachelor of Science, HealthSci: Clinical & Applied

Heather Vasquez, Doctor of Pharmacy

Dawson

Adam Modlin, Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary Education

Waukee

Maria Comito, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Data Analytics and Marketing

Mayoula Dreesman, Master of Jurisprudence , Compliance and Risk Management

Hallie Edgerly, Doctor of Philosophy, PhD in Educ: Sci Education

Anna Hawkins, Master of Science in Education, Teacher Effectiveness-Prof Dev

Benjamin Mardis, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Joseph Piatchek, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy

Chandra Snicker, Master of Science in Education, Teacher Effectiveness-Prof Dev

Jennifer Woodley, Doctor of Philosophy, Education