The Boone Municipal Airport Commission proudly announces the appointment of Dale Farnham as Airport Manager of the Boone Municipal Airport effective July 1, 2019.

The Commission’s Chairman, Joe Pundzak, stated that Mr. Farnham has earned the respect of Commission members as well as users of the airport by his consistent efforts to promote growth while simultaneously emphasizing safety in every operational facet on the field.

“Dale’s appointment is a great example of the transformation that is taking place at the Boone airport. We mean business and are positioning the airport to be one of the key economic engines for both the City and Boone County. The Boone Airport is in the process of a multi-year plan to make facility improvements, some of which can be seen already,” said Pundzak.

“We are pleased to have Dale Farnham as our Airport Manager, his knowledge of airfield operations, relationship with area pilots & his establishment of a flight school for both primary and enhanced pilot training has been a large part of our airport growth” said Matt K. Grabau, Airport Commissioner.

Fly Iowa 2019

The Airport Commission cordially invites the public to meet Dale and his staff and tour the airport during Fly Iowa 2019 on Saturday August 3rd, 7AM-3 PM. This is an exciting, family friendly event with free parking & admission.

The day begins with a Fly-in Breakfast at 7:00 AM and the opportunity to get up close and personal with a variety of Warbirds including a Douglas A-1 Skyraider, T-6 Texan, P-51C and several Iowa Army National Guard Helicopters.

A special Kids Zone with lots of fun aviation activities for youngsters will also be part of the event. The Airshow starts at noon, Skydivers, the Vanguard Squadron, Tuskegee Airmen P-51 Redtail and World Renown Aerobatic Pilot, Julie Clark are on the agenda.

Everyone is invited to come out to the Boone Municipal Airport on Saturday, August 3 as attendance is completely free of charge.