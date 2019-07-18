• Whitney Baker of Nevada received an Occupational Therapy Doctorate from Drake University at the end of the spring 2019 semester.

• Rebecca Hempe, Nevada, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

• Simpson College student Hattie Rhodes of Nevada earned president’s list honors for the 2019 spring semester. The graduate of Nevada High School achieved a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester, one of just 113 students to achieve the honor.

• Simpson College student Brianna Lund of Nevada earned dean’s list honors for the 2019 spring semester, the college recently announced. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a minimum GPA of 3.70 for the semester.