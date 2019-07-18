WAPELLO — Two actions taken by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday formally completed a switchover in the county IT services.

The board approved a three-year contract with Reliable Network Services (RNS), Muscatine, to provide contracted IT services to the county; and also approved a resolution shifting $50,000 from the county’s Building Maintenance Account to its IT Equipment Account.

Earlier this year the supervisors began searching for a replacement contractor to handle the county’s IT services after its former contractor terminated its contract with the county.

Under the new contracted services, RNS will launch a seven-phase initial setup and system implementation program to upgrade the IT network at the county courthouse and annex. Specific work will include installing new equipment and software and provide monitoring services. Most of the anticipated work was identified following an IT security audit.

The setup and system implementation is expected to cost around $58,425.

In addition, the county will pay RNS a $6,435 monthly fee for system support, inventory and maintenance and managed antivirus and firewall software.

The supervisors had selected RNS during an earlier meeting following interviews with three companies. The company and the county then negotiated a final contract, which was approved Tuesday.

Funding for the monthly fee is already included in the county budget under the previous IT contractor. The setup and system implementation program will be funded through the fund transfer that was also approved Tuesday.

Initially the supervisors had planned to use the $50,000 to finance new windows in the courthouse’s second floor. Those windows would have matched the units installed in the courthouse’s first floor last year.

The supervisors said the IT upgrades were critical enough to delay the window project one or two years.

In other action Tuesday, the board also approved a contract with Kemp and Sons, Letts, to elevate a curve and improve drainage on 160th Street north of Grandview.

That road was established as a bypass around Grandview following completion of a new realignment of a four-lane U.S. Highway 61.

In another action involving a separate section of 160th Street west of Columbus Junction, the board approved a resolution setting speed and weight on it and a short section of V Avenue.

Supervisor Randy Gipple said a resident had complained to him about an increased in traffic after state officials closed Highway 92 following a washout earlier this year. Truck and other traffic have been using the county roads for shorter detours around the closed portion.

The resolution approved by the supervisors set a 35 mile-per-hour speed limit and 10 tons gross weight limit on both roads from west of County Road X17 south to Highway 92.

In addition, the resolution also set a similar weight limit on 165th Street west of County Road X17 to County Road W66 to discourage trucks from using that road as a detour.

In final action, the supervisors:

• Approved the treasurer’s semi-annual report for Fiscal Year 2019;

• Awarded a contract to LP Ventures, Kansas City, to replace a value on the LP tank at the Louisa Complex;

• Approved $325,656 in claims.