ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
12:02 p.m.: 500 block of Division Street. Dustin Richard Neal Ault, 42, 301-4 S. Third St.: fifth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday
12:39 a.m.: 1318-1/2 N. Eighth St. Kendrick Mendrell Jackson, 29, same address: first-offense domestic abuse assault.
4:20 a.m.: 904 Maple St. Shalamar Marqay Holloway, 18, 810 Maple St.: criminal trespass and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
FORT MADISON
Tuesday
10 a.m.: 27th Street and Avenue L. George Robert Genck, 70, 930 15th St.: no insurance and failure to obey traffic control device.
LEE COUNTY
Tuesday
2:25 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Sean Douglas Lee Vantiger, 28, Mount Pleasant: warrants for fifth-degree theft and trespass.
LOUISA COUNTY
Tuesday
2:34 p.m.: Wapello. Bobbi Jo Garza, 41, Wapello: driving while suspended and no insurance.
10:58 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Rodney Keith Swank, 54, Burlington: warrants for driving while suspended and false identification.
CRIME WATCH
Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.
BURLINGTON
Tuesday
9:21 a.m.: 2400 block of Surrey Road. Theft.
12:14 p.m.: 300 block of Angular Street. Burglary of residence.
1:08 p.m.: 600 block of South 12th Street. Vandalism.
1:52 p.m.: 400 block of Plane Street. Burglary of residence.
3:28 p.m.: Midtown Lane. Theft.
3:30 p.m.: 1200 block of Campbell Avenue. Burglary of motor vehicle.
5:27 p.m.: 300 block of South Eighth Street. Vandalism.
6:48 p.m.: Congers Mobile Home Park, 2424 Division St. Vandalism.
7:47 p.m.: 900 block of Maple Street. Vandalism.
10:39 p.m.: 1000 block of North Eighth Street. Disorderly conduct.
WEST BURLINGTON
Tuesday
11:20 p.m.: Ballard and East Wheeler streets. Vandalism.
FORT MADISON
Saturday
1:44 p.m.: 1600 block of Avenue A. Vandalism.
6:32 p.m.: 1300 block of Avenue G. Vandalism.
8:46 p.m.: 1700 block of Avenue L. Vandalism.
Sunday
1:39 p.m.: 1500 block of Avenue M. Theft.
8:08 p.m.: 2500 block of Avenue A. Stolen vehicle.
10 p.m.: 2000 block of Avenue L. Theft.
11:11 p.m.: 1300 block of Avenue G, north alley. Burglary.
Monday
7:38 p.m.: 3400 block of Avenue N. Burglary.
10:47 p.m.: 2600 block of Avenue I. Burglary.
Tuesday
5:25 p.m.: 1400 block of Avenue G. Theft.
Wednesday
6:21 a.m.: 1800 block of Avenue F. Vandalism.
7:35 a.m.: 2500 block of Avenue A. Vandalism.
8:07 a.m.: 1400 block of Avenue G. Theft.
MOUNT PLEASANT
Sunday
3:10 p.m.: 700 block of South Main Street. Theft.
Monday
2:19 p.m.: 400 block of East Washington Street. Structure fire.
2:39 p.m.: 100 block of North Harrison Street. Theft.
5:53 p.m.: 100 block of West Monroe Street. Assault.
6:22 p.m.: 2100 block of East Washington Street. Theft.
WAYLAND
Monday
2:13 p.m.: 200 block of West Highway 78. Theft.