Party in the Park

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at Community Stage and Pavilion, Adel.

We’re making beautiful music together at Party In The Park as it moves to the Community Stage and Pavilion on July 18! We’re bringing the instruments and the Pop-Ice for a fun evening that also includes making handprints to color and take home. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and meet new friends! The next Party in the Park will be held July 25 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

Music in the Park

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Centennial Park Open Air Shelter, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee.

Join the Waukee Area Arts Council, Stivers Ford Lincoln and the Waukee Public Library for this free concert featuring The Surf Zombies (Instrumental Surf Rock). Food from Gusto Pizza as well as beverages from Rolling Taps Beer and Jasper Winery will be available.

Rock’n Friday

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Stage and Pavilion, 10th and Main St., Adel.

The Ducharme-Jones Band will bring their original Americana, Roots-Rock to Adel’s Rock’n Friday Summer Series on July 19. The music will be presented by Blue Oak CPA. Bring friends and family along with lawn chairs, food and drink (regular or adult) to enjoy the music.

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Centennial Park, 2200 Walnut St., Granger.

Join us at Centennial Park for Yoga in the Park is designed for improving community health, energizing and relaxation. You are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes you can move in. No registration for the class is required, just show up ready to relax, release and enjoy. In the event of rain, yoga will be cancelled. Updates will be posted on Granger Parks and Rec website and Facebook.

Iowa Native Bees

1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at Forest Park Museum.

Native bees are the unsung, often unnoticed and unfortunately, increasingly rare heroes of the pollination process. Join Lynne Campbell from ISU Extension to learn more about these vital insects, where to find them, how to identify some and simple things you can do to attract and provide housing for them. Pre-registration is required for this free program (515-465-3577).

Cooking for One or Two

1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Forest Park Museum.

If you don’t have many people to prepare meals for in your home, you might find it hard to stay motivated to plan, buy and prepare healthy food. We will discuss ideas for making quick, healthy, low-cost and delicious meals in small quantities. You’ll leave the class with one- and two-serving recipes, grocery lists and meal plans. Pre-registration required (515-465-3577), $5/class materials fee payable at the door.

Pioneer Day

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Forest Park Museum.

Get ready to rustle up our pushcart and little red covered wagons as you recreate some aspects of hitting the Pioneer Trail! There will be family-friendly activities throughout the museum and grounds, and you are welcome to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy. Some activities weather dependent. Pre-registration is appreciated (515-465-3577).