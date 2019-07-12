Those affected by the historic flooding of 2019 should take note of a pair of approaching dates as it pertains to recovery and financial assistance.

The absolute deadline for Iowa disaster survivors to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for recovery assistance is Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is also July 16.

FEMA granted the two-week extension at the request of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in order to assist disaster survivors of the March 12-June 15 severe storms and flooding who have not yet registered for assistance. The increase in recent registrations for FEMA assistance prompted the extension to give people extra time to apply.

Homeowners and renters in the nine designated counties – Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury – are eligible for assistance.

Federal disaster assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Businesses may be eligible for disaster loan help from the SBA but are not eligible for FEMA recovery grants.

FEMA registration is quick and easy. There are multiple ways to register for federal disaster assistance prior to the July 16, 2019, deadline:

Go online to www.disasterassistance.gov.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are on duty.

Use FEMA’s disaster app on your smartphone. If you haven’t downloaded the app yet, you can go to www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

Also of note, the Salvation Army is making grant funds available to flood victims.

The granted dollars could be up to $1,500.

In order to apply for funds, the flood victim would need to make an appointment and fill out a form at the disaster center in Council Bluffs. No walk ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, or for more information, call 712-328-2088.

The address is 715 N. 16th St., in Council Bluffs.

Times will be July 16, July 23 and July 30, all from 3 to 7 p.m.

Those applying for grant money should bring the following documentation:

A current driver’s license.

A copy of bills indicating address.

A FEMA letter with a FEMA number.

Farmers should have an IA-4136 2018 form to be eligible for additional money.



