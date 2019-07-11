The Nebraska City City Housing Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.
The committee is set to discuss the implementation of the city's new Purchase/Rehab/Resell program.
The Nebraska City City Housing Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at City Hall, 1409 Central Ave.
The committee is set to discuss the implementation of the city's new Purchase/Rehab/Resell program.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.