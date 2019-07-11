Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

Nevada Golden K met Tuesday, July 2, in the Memorial Lutheran Church. Social hour began at 9 a.m. with Johann Thiel providing the treats celebrating his birthday, as well as the birthday of Cindy Settle. The meeting was called to order by President Bob Collins ,who led the group in the pledge. Paul Hunter was the greeter and the invocation was given by Judi Twedt. Mary Pevestorf selected a patriotic song for members to sing.

The program was given by Dr. Leo Timms from the ISU Dairy Extension, who spoke on the technology today in dairy farming. The technology allows them to monitor the animals on physiology, behavior and milk production. All of the systems provide readily available information for cost efficiency, flexibility and better production. Members were shown some of the many tools now available in the dairy industry.

Mary Pevestorf won the 50/50 drawing and Mary Ann Roegner won the flowers provided by Johann. The meeting concluded with our usual humorous story.

Nevada Kiwanis

Twenty-five members were present on July 2.

Kristi will have the invocation next week. Connie will have it the following week. Ralph and Brian will be greeters next week. The following week will be Eric and Brian Schaeffer.

Brian Schaeffer’s name was drawn and he had the answer. We must be welcoming our new members. Next week is $5.

Fact of the Week – The state with the most mountains is Alaska. One range alone is bigger than Colorado.

Ken Nelson introduced Justin Gross and his two children, Addison and Drew, who participated in Camp Invention. They spoke about what they did and how it was done.

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings.