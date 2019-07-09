Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. – July 16, 23 & 30 Thursdays at 2:30 p.m. – July 11 & 18

What is Geri-Fit? It is a 45-minute evidence based strength training exercise class for older adults. Most of the bodybuilding exercises are performed seated in chairs with a set of light dumbbell weights.

There is no dancing, aerobics, or choreography to learn and you never have to get on the floor. The program is open to older adults of all ages and fitness levels...simply work out at your own pace! For these introductory sessions weights are optional.

Geri-Fit has led the way since the early 1990's as a pioneer of strength training exercise programs for older adults. Geri-Fit has been featured on ABC News, CNBC, in the National Council on Aging's newsletter as well as AAA, Readers' Digest, and Newsday publications. You can learn more at gerifit.com.

All the sessions will be held in the Library’s Kimmel Gallery, and will last approximately 45 minutes. If you have questions please contact Denise Davis at the Library, 402-873-5609. The Morton-James Public Library is located at 923 1st Corso, Nebraska City, Nebraska. More Geri-Fit sessions will also be offered in August.