Adults are invited to grab a buddy and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission at Omaha’s Zorinsky Lake on July 25 for Fishing with Friends.

This adult-based opportunity is a chance for like-minded individuals who have little or no fishing experience to learn some skills. Bait, equipment and instruction will be provided.

Beyond fishing, participants can learn how to clean fish and cook fish in a healthy manner. In addition, experts will be on hand to teach kayaking and kayak fishing. A vendor will be on-site with information on how to purchase a kayak. Kayaks will be provided. Kayakers must be at least 12 years old.

Fishing is set for 6-8 p.m. Look for the fishing trailer near the boat ramp along the south shore. Adults will need a fishing license, which they can purchase at outdoornebraska.org. For the complete schedule of Game and Parks’ fishing events, visit outdoornebraska.gov/familyfishing.