Governor Pete Ricketts has announced the launch of a new podcast aimed at connecting more Nebraskans to the people who are growing the Cornhusker State. “The Nebraska Way” podcast will feature conversations between the Governor and a wide variety of guests.

“From craft brewers to lawmakers to sports coaches, The Nebraska Way podcast will give listeners the opportunity to hear from people who are moving our state forward about the issues that matter most to Nebraskans,” said Governor Ricketts. “I invite Nebraskans to tune in so that they stay in-the-know about what is happening in the Good Life and new opportunities that are on the horizon.”

The first episode of “The Nebraska Way” podcast features U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, and can be accessed by clicking here. New episodes will be released as they become available. Interested listeners are encouraged to subscribe to the podcast by clicking here and selecting the orange “Follow” button. News outlets are welcome to air episodes or to use any portion of the podcasts for their reporting.

“Whether you’re a farmer ridging a field or a commuter on the way to work, podcasts have become a great tool for people with busy lives to get the information they need about the world,” said Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Director of Strategic Communications. “We are excited to launch The Nebraska Way podcast, so more Nebraskans can connect to the work of the Governor’s Office. We encourage interested listeners to subscribe to the channel, so they can keep up with the latest episodes.”

Listen to the first episode by clicking here. Follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.