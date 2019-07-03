FORT MADISON — Fort Madison’s Fourth of July Fireworks celebration will be Thursday at Riverview Park.

The Fort Madison Police Department wants residents to be aware that the entrance to Riverview Park at Sixth Street and Avenue H will be blocked off to all vehicles beginning at 8 p.m.

No motor vehicles, motorcycles or vehicles pulling boats will be allowed in the park from 8 p.m. until the conclusion of the fireworks display. All persons wishing to launch their boats must enter Riverview Park before 8 p.m. or use Willow Patch or other sites.

Handicap parking spots may be available in the first parking lot west of the Veterans’ Memorial in Riverview Park. Vehicles with handicap placards or handicap license plates will be allowed to enter the park for access to this parking area at any time prior to the beginning of the fireworks display.

Due to the proximity of the fireworks, no general public seating will be allowed in the parking lot at the Historical Center at 10th Street and Avenue H.

Police are asking spectators to watch the fireworks show on Avenue H from Sixth to 10th streets. At 8 p.m., this portion of the road will be closed in order to allow seating on the street and sidewalk areas.