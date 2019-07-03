Area law enforcement agencies will step up enforcement of drunk driving laws during the Fourth of July holiday this weekend.

The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs today though July 7.

In an effort to combat drunk drivers, officers will be exhibiting zero tolerance for drunk drivers.

National statistics show the average DUI costs a person about $10,000.

A release issued by the Henry County Sheriff’s office is urging those partaking of Independence Day celebrations to arrange for a designated driver, or call a taxi or other rideshare service.

According to the press release, 601 people, four in Iowa, died in motor vehicle crashes over the July 4 holiday in 2017, the most recent year with available statistics. Sixty percent of the crashes involved drivers with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher — almost twice the legal limit.