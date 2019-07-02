The Perry Fourth of July Celebration is a full day of festivities, starting with a parade and ending with live music and a fireworks finale. New activities this year include a performance from Los Laureles and a Bill Riley Talent Search.

The July 4 activities include:10 a.m. ParadeAll Day Craft and food vendors at Pattee ParkPattee Park Bandshell Entertainment: 12:30 p.m. Showtime Dance Performance1:30 p.m. Los Laureles Performance2 p.m. Bill Riley Talent Show6 p.m. Live music by RUKKUS9:30 p.m. Fireworks

Perry Fine Arts will be hosting the annual Fourth of July Music Extravaganza and Homemade Ice Cream Social at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Perry, located at 1100 Third St.

The variety show will feature local talent, including Lou Hoger, Rick Fazel, Steve Parnell, Nancy Burrow, Andrea Brownlee, Doc McCaulley, Marilyn Bode, Donna Emmert and Brent Halling, to name a few. There will also be a community sing. The church is air conditioned and handicapped accessible. The ice cream social will be held after the free concert.

The Perry Fourth of July Celebration is brought to you by the Perry Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.perryia.org/july-4th-celebration.html or call 515-465-4601.

The festivities continue during the City of Perry’s Sesquicentennial Celebration July 5-7. Visit www.perryia.org/sesquicentennial-celebration.html for a full list of activities.