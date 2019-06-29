The commander of the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division on Friday vowed to crack down on gun violence following Burlington's recent rash of shootings.

"The Burlington Police Department is going to make gun violence a priority," Lt. Adam Schaefer said. "Shots being fired in our neighborhoods are not going to be tolerated."

Shots fired calls were down by more than half between 2017, when there were 59 shots fired calls, and 2018, when there were 22, according to the BPD's annual report. Schaefer said the department's Problem-Oriented Policing Unit, which focuses on gun and violent crimes, had made significant headway in getting guns off the streets.

"For whatever reason, we've started to see the shots fired calls go back up," Schaefer said.

There have been three shootings in Burlington just this past week. The first occurred Sunday in the 1200 block of Smith Street, when shots were fired into the air; the second on Tuesday along South Plane Street, when two men allegedly chased down and shot at a man in another vehicle who managed to escape injury; and the third in the middle of the day Thursday near the intersection of Eighth and Franklin streets.

One person is believed to have been injured in the most recent shooting, but that has yet to be confirmed. Three homes on either side of the street, believed to be unintended targets, also were struck in the most recent shooting, and each has occurred in a residential area, bringing to the surface concerns of innocent people being injured or killed by gun violence.

"We do not want an innocent person to become a victim of senseless gun play in our community," Schaefer said. "As the commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, I'm going to be able to utilize all my resources in tracking these people who are shooting."

Investigating shootings, however, is a dangerous, time-consuming task that quickly depletes the department's resources, shifting officers' focus away from other major crimes to ensure public safety. Schaefer pointed to past homicides and shootings CID and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation detectives have been trying to wrap up that get pushed aside by shootings.

"When you have people actively shooting in our community, that's priority No. 1," Schaefer said.

The community's assistance in providing information has been and continues to be vital to solving such crimes, Schaefer said, and he is pleased with the support the community has provided throughout the investigations into the recent shootings.

"That is what it's going to take in these incidents to get these solved," he said.