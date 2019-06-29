ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

6:34 p.m.: 1221 Caroline St. Leanna Sabrina Harris, 31, 1012 N. Eighth St.: third-degree criminal mischief.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Thursday

9:21 p.m.: U.S. 34 and Mechanic Street. Ronald Vincent Reid, 61, 180 Main St., Middletown: first-offense drunken driving and careless driving.

Friday

6:17 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Nicole Danielle Murphy, 27, 112 North Fellows Ave., Ottumwa: warrant for driving while suspended.

FORT MADISON

Thursday

4:20 p.m.: 1528 Avenue E. William LeRoy Frantz III, 46, same address: animal neglect.

3:51 p.m.: 1215 38th St. Gene Allan Green, 58, same address: dog running at large.

8:45 p.m.: 1500 block of Avenue B. Douglas Eugene Hayes, 56, 1805 Avenue D: failure to maintain control and pen container.

Friday

5:35 a.m.: 700 block of 24th Street. Brett Lee Traman, 30, 1203 23rd St.: driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LOUISA COUNTY

Friday

10:16 a.m.: Louisa County Sheriff's Office. Robert John Young, 28, Grandview: warrant for second-offense domestic abuse assault.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Thursday

7:53 a.m.: 1300 block of Market Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

12:59 p.m.: 1000 block of North Fourth Street. Theft.

2:34 p.m.: 500 block of South Seventh Street. Vandalism.

2:47 p.m.: 600 block of Jefferson Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

3:03 p.m.: 2300 block of Cherry Street. Vandalism.

5:21 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Vandalism.

6:01 p.m.: South Sixth and Maple streets. Disorderly conduct.

9:16 p.m.: Dankwardt Park Dog Park. Theft.

10:12 p.m.: 1200 block of Oak Street. Disorderly conduct.

Friday

3:10 a.m.: 600 block of South Gunnison Street. Theft.

FORT MADISON

Wednesday

4:23 p.m.: 300 block of 20th Street. Vandalism.

5:14 p.m.: 800 block of Avenue C. Theft.

Thursday

1:51 p.m.: 2200 block of Avenue H. Stolen vehicle.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Thursday

9:47 a.m.: 400 block of East Thresher Road. Vandalism.