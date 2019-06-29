Changes are ahead for the Burlington School District's 21st Century grant-funded after school program.

The Partners in Education Community Educating Students (PIECES) program has been available to Edward Stone, Aldo Leopold and North Hill students before and after school Mondays through Thursdays for the past five years. Beginning in the fall, however, the before-school portion no longer will be available. Instead, the after-school program, now available at each of the district's six kindergarten through eighth-grade buildings, will run Monday through Friday.

Cassie Gerst, grant coordinator for the district, said the decision to shift resources from the before-school portion to the after-school program was based largely on the number of students who show up in the mornings.

"With the number of youths who come to our after-school program, it just made financial sense to put money toward after-school instead," Gerst said.

This past year, only about 10 students at Edward Stone Middle School participated in the before-school program. The highest Aldo's morning program has seen in the past five years was between 20 and 25 students. At North Hill, that number topped out at 15.

The after-school program, however, served about 1,200 students this past year. Additionally, a large number of parents and students indicated via surveys they would like to see the program extended to Fridays.

The decision to alter the program was made when applying for another grant. The programs are supported through two 21st Century grants, which are funded by the federal government. One supports the program at Grimes, Sunnyside and Black Hawk elementary schools. The other, which ends Sunday, funds North Hill, Aldo and Ed Stone.

"When we applied for new grant funding, we determined to concentrate all of the funding efforts toward the after-school program as opposed to splitting it between both," Gerst said.

While the grant awarded to fund the PIECES program at North Hill, Aldo and Ed Stone was the sixth-highest in the state this year, it still wasn't for the full $300,000 the district received per year for the first three years the first time around. This time, it has been awarded for $197,000 per year. The other schools are funded through a $236,000 per year grant.

"Every year, the (Iowa) Department of Education gets a different amount from the federal department of ed, and then that is handed out through the grant award based on your scores and everything else," Gerst said.

The discontinuation of the before-school program and the extension of the after-school program into Fridays won't be the only changes students at Edward Stone and Aldo Leopold will see.

Up until now, the PIECES programs at both middle schools have been largely driven by student choice. That will remain the same for Ed Stone students, who will be able to participate in a variety of clubs, such as Pokemon Club, Minecraft Club and Drama Club, as well as be able to take advantage of several new STEM kits the district has purchased for the program, including one for BMX bikes, drones and multi-sport programs. Another kit the district purchased, called School Beats, allows students to do everything from act as CEO of a record station to producing and making their own music.

"Aldo's a whole different ball game," Gerst said.

Because Aldo Leopold will cater to fifth- and sixth-graders beginning in the fall, its PIECES program will consist of a mix of the elementary and middle school programs.

Students in Aldo's PIECES program will spend two or three days per week doing curriculum kits. The structure will be much like it is in the elementary buildings, with a snack, homework time, recess and hands-on enrichment. On Thursdays, however, students will be able to participate in choice-driven clubs like the ones available at Ed Stone.

Fridays at all the buildings will be open gym.

The program is free to students in the Burlington School District. The programs will run until 6 p.m. at each of the schools except Edward Stone, which will release at 5:30 p.m.

Busing can be arranged for students upon registering for the program.