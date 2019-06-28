This morning, with the endorsements of former Governor Dave Heineman and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, small business owner and community leader Janet Palmtag announced her candidacy for the Nebraska Legislature to represent Legislative District 1, which includes Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson Counties in southeast Nebraska. Having worked with farmers, businesses, and families throughout her career, Palmtag knows how important it is to champion legislation to help them succeed.

“I am running for the legislature to strengthen the quality of life in communities across southeast Nebraska. Farmers and ranchers across the district and state are struggling and need help now,” said Palmtag in announcing her candidacy for the Legislature. “Property tax reform is needed to stabilize and strengthen our farms, downtown businesses and families.”

Agriculture is Nebraska’s biggest economic engine and Palmtag knows the importance of working for our ag economy. “I have experienced first-hand the struggles of businesses and entrepreneurs in our ag-dependent communities.”

As a long-time business owner herself, Palmtag understands how government decisions can place burdens on rural businesses or impede their success. Expanding rural broadband provides schools, families and local businesses in southeast Nebraska the ability to thrive in our global economy while maintaining a rich quality of life. “We must help our small business owners be competitive, especially in the rural areas,” said Palmtag. “Our local communities rely on strong, successful small businesses and I will fight for them in southeast Nebraska and across our state.”

Palmtag is equipped to tackle tough issues including workforce housing and housing affordability options. One of her strengths is listening to the issues facing hardworking Nebraska families.

“I am grateful to the many residents of southeast Nebraska who have encouraged me to represent them in the Legislature and get things done,” Palmtag said. “My husband John and I have raised three wonderful children with the help of our schools and community and I will passionately represent the people of southeast Nebraska.”

In addition to having the support of former Governor Dave Heineman and Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, Palmtag announced the following endorsements as she begins her campaign: former State Senator Roger Wehrbein, The Hon. Randall L. Rehmeier (Ret) and Candace Rehmeier, former Mayor Jack Hobbie and Peggy Hobbie, Doug Friedli, Gloria Glover, Jim Kuhn, Vaughn Hammond and Beth Hammond of Nebraska City; Richard Halbert, Don Ferguson and Becky Cromer of Falls City; Jay Longinaker and Lora Damme of Talmage; Jan Wright, John Lauber and Mary Lauber of Brownville; and Carolyn Gigstad of Syracuse.

“I am humbled by the support of these great leaders,” concluded Palmtag.

Palmtag was born and raised in Nebraska City and graduated from Lourdes Central Catholic School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and loved taking post-graduate courses in art from Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska.