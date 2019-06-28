Hands Helping Hands invites the community to a Sunday BBQ dinner and FUNdraising afternoon on July 14 at the Talmage Community Building.

Serving begins at 11 a.m. Come early! Find the perfect item on the Silent Auction (bidding ends at 2:30 p.m.). Stay for Bingo. Your freewill offering helps HHH expand programing, and grow our cooperative food distribution service to those in need from the surrounding area.

Please tell a friend about what is happening at Talmage. Call Roger at 402 264-4655 or 402-259-2230 for information and to become a member of the food co-op group.