The recently elected board for the Boone County Historical Society did not know what they were getting themselves into as they discovered how badly damaged their finances were by a previous board.

“We’ve been trying whatever we can,” said former President and now current Vice President of the BCHS Shirley Walrod.

“It’s bad, it’s really bad.”

According to Walrod, the specifics of their finances are to be kept between the board members as there is still a continuing litigation involving the previous board.

She went on to express her fears with how the rut has pushed them back, but it doesn’t mean that they’re going to give up.

Since assuming responsibility as the Vice President, working together with the board and several volunteers, they have focused on fundraising efforts, that she says have had a pretty ‘decent’ success rate.

They also receive random denotations of 25, 50 and even 100 dollars every so often, but the issue is that the funding coming in pays the bills, but not the debt that has been accrued.

Looking toward the future, she said they aren’t going to give up. They’re doing everything in their power to avoid total bankruptcy.

“If the Historical Society went bankrupt, the Mamie House would go with it,” she said.

The Historical Society Museum, other than to preserve Boone County’s history, also functions as a centrally located venue for different organizations around town to congregate, socialize and host events.

In order to keep the doors of the museum open, they need help from the community. If they want to re-open completely, they need to have two to three more volunteers.

“It’s a team effort — a collaboration within the community,” Walrod said.

Museum to re-open this weekend

The Boone County Historical Society announces the Grand Re-Opening of the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Birthplace, 709 Carroll St., and the Boone History Center, 602 Story St. in Boone Saturday, June 29.

Doors will open at 9 am at the History Center with refreshments, opening ceremonies, and ribbon cutting at 9:30.

Boone Mayor John Slight will address the audience. Visitors will meet the new BCHS board and hear about the progress of the BCHS in restoring the Mamie Birthplace, which is owned by the society, as well as plans to open both museums for the summer tourist season.

Visitors are invited to tour the exhibits, including Becoming Boone, which features the history of Boone County and its many entities; the Mamie Birthplace history display, and the military room at no charge. Donations will be accepted.

Following the morning ceremony at the History Center, visitors are invited to attend the ribbon cutting and cake cutting at 11 am at the Birthplace.

Slight will also address the attendees at that event. A band, Two Guys Named Dave, will provide live music for an hour after the ribbon cutting. The Birthplace will open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm that day. Donations will be accepted.

Two floral arrangements, one at each museum, donated by LaShell Staley at Valley View Farm in Boone County, will become door prizes for all who register.

Many Boone residents have offered home baked goods to serve at both events. The cake, decorated by Dutch Oven in Boone, will feature a picture of Mamie and Birthplace museum.

More volunteers are needed as docents at Mamie Eisenhower’s Birthplace. Anyone interested in becoming a docent may contact Joan Hamilton, Boone, Coordinator of the Docents at 515-432-1053.

The Birthplace opened Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, from 10 am to 5 pm. Sunday hours are 1:30 to 5 pm. The Birthplace, but will not be open on Mondays.

Group tours may be booked by calling 515-432-1907 and leaving a message or by emailing info@boonehistorymuseums.org

To open the History Center for the summer tourist season, docents are needed. The BCHS does not have a paid director or staff and relies entirely on volunteers.

To volunteer, email info@boonehistorymuseums.org or call Sandra Devin at (307) 431-2299, or Shirley Walrod, Vice President, 515-432-5331.

Museum Receives two new Donations

After People’s Clothing closed their doors for the last time a year ago, John Neimants Jr. decided that his father’s large cash register that secured the businesses money for nearly a century would be better preserved in the BCHS Museum than in his possession as it is a piece of history.