The Friends of Riverview Nature Park have secured about $37,000 in funding to begin to make repairs to the park, which closed two years ago.

Patricia Lant of the Friends of Riverview Nature Park spoke to the Nebraska City City Council during its June 17 meeting about the funding and the group’s plans for the park.

The funds come from a $9,360 grant from the Nemaha Natural Resources District and a $27,000 contribution from the Wirth Foundation.

The group plans to convert the existing roadway through the park to a rocked walking trail that will include rip-rap at certain spots to help prevent erosion from water runoff.

Lant said the group will also create a 40-foot-wide turnaround at the 6th Street entrance to the park.

Parking spaces will be added at the 5th and 6th street entrances, and a trail will connect the 5th Street parking area with the stairs that take walkers to 6th Street.

Spur trails will be covered with wood chips from the transfer station, and some trees in the park will be removed after consultation with the Nebraska City Tree Board, said Lant.

Plans include installing signage within the park, including a sign acknowledging the contributions of the Nemaha NRD and the Wirth Foundation.

Barrett Construction Company will be in charge of the rock trails development and parking, and the LumberJack Company will handle tree removal, said Lant.



