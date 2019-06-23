Shouting and signs fail to alter the celebratory mood Saturday at Crapo Park

Despite a dreary sky, the atmosphere was cheerful at Burlington Pride in the Park.

That is, except for the protestors who stood at the edge of the park.

“They have a right to protest and we have a right to have fun,” said a woman who identified herself as Starr.

The group of half-a-dozen protesters showed up about 15 minutes before the event officially began. While half of the protestors stayed outside the park holding signs, the other half entered the park and yelled at the attendees.

“You’re all going to hell and your children are going to hell,” a man who identified himself only as James, and claimed to be a Baptist preacher who lives a "couple hours" from Burlington, shouted while holding a sign promising a fiery afterlife.

James, who said does not give his name out for safety reasons, said he attends a variety of events throughout the country. He said that at each event he preaches the gospel, which he says is the action highest praised by God. James said he invited other churches from the area, but didn’t receive a warm reaction from them.

“You know, I called the local churches here to come and they all talked to me like I was crazy,” he said.

One of Burlington's churches, Zion United Church of Christ, was represented at the event, but as a sponsor. Church members passed out literature and cold water for those in attendance.

“In 2011, the United Church of Christ adopted the saying 'God is still speaking,'” the Rev. Brice Hughes said.

Hughes said members of his church embrace the Bible's command to love and care for all of God’s creations.

The protestors were not allowed to enter the event. Ryan Beardsley, of Burlington, was invited to serve as security, and kept the protestors away from the eventgoers. Most enjoyed the event without concern for the protestors, though others came to watch, argue with, or mock the protestors.

“You know, pride is all about the Stonewall protests,” Cody Flietner, of Burlington, said.

This month is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in late June 1969 in New York City. All across the country in the 1960s, homosexuality was outlawed and it was not uncommon for police to raid night clubs in attempts to catch violators.

Stonewall was a popular New York City night club operated by the mob for homosexual men to have a safe space from persecution. However, in 1969 the New York City Police Department raided the bar.

But the raid did not go as planned. Instead, the attendees rioted against the police. The event has come to be seen as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

Flietner, who is gay and a drag queen, said gay pride is about the ability of people to be who they want to be.

“People who don’t need pride take it for granted,” he said of pride detractors.

Flietner said he proposed to his husband, Greg, just two weeks after gay marriage became legal in Iowa in 2009. Next year they will celebrate their 10th anniversary by renewing their vows in Las Vegas.

Throughout the park, a variety of tents were set up for different causes in the LGBTQ movement. The Des Moines County Health Department was at the event offering free STD tests, as well as information about STD prevention.

“We have high rates of STDs and STIs in the area among all groups of people in the area and we want people to know they can get tested,” said Public Health director Christa Poggemiller.

Another booth was for transgender suicide awareness. That booth also included an LGBTQ Trivia game and participants who answered the questions correctly won prizes that included rainbow flags, stickers and other rainbow-colored toys.

A parade around the lake and drag show also were held at the event. Overall, several hundred people were in attendance.