Meghan McBride of Clive, and the 2018 Dallas County Fair Queen, was recently awarded the title of Polk County Miss United States Agriculture. In high school she participated in Des Moines Youth and High School Hockey, 4H, FFA and Waukee’s APEX Program. She got the opportunity to be secretary and vice president throughout her years in FFA and enjoyed CDE’s, and fundraising in the fall as well as building the Waukee FFA chapter from the ground up. She also enjoyed showing her animals at the Dallas County and Iowa State Fair, in addition to competing in the Cowgirl Queen Contest, representing her 4-H and FFA chapter.

McBride is currently attending Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny where she studies Agribusiness and Animal Science. She currently works at the Des Moines Area Community College Farm, helping with calving, farrowing, planting and breeding. In her free time she enjoys riding and showing her two horses, Chance and Oakley, working on trucks with her boyfriend and spending time with her animals, family and friends. She looks forward to being an advocate for Iowa agriculture, and meeting more women, like her that are passionate about agriculture.

Contestants will travel from all over Iowa to Maryville, MO the weekend of Dec. 7, 2019 to compete for the honor to reign as an Iowa Miss United States Agriculture Queen.

“The idea behind the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant Program is to celebrate the agriculture industry and our local farmers all while promoting self-esteem, building strong leaders and awarding scholarships to encourage a continuous pursuit of education,” State Director, Holly Hatfield said. “As well as utilizing our vision, ‘An advocacy program for women to teach and enhance the American Agriculture story.’”