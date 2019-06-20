The Northern Natural Gas project to replace pipelines in the Elkhorn River in Dodge County will continue at least through late July. The public is advised to avoid the area where the pipelines were exposed after flooding – north of Highway 91 and south of County Road J.

Northern says that neither the pipeline nor efforts to replace it pose a risk to public health and safety. However, any boating, river recreation or vehicular or foot traffic near the site could pose a safety risk to pipeline works and the public.

