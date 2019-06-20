Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections June 19 in Omaha and the surrounding area. The surprise inspections target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 52 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance) sticker to eight vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.

Troopers discovered 205 violations of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, and took 22 vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. Troopers also placed five drivers out of service for no CDL (2), driving under suspension (1), no hazmat endorsement (1), and no operator’s license (1). Troopers also issued $2,775 in citations.

The MAPS Team will conduct special enforcement operations in several Nebraska communities throughout the summer months.

The MAPS Team in funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels, and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division. On average, 20-24 troopers work each MAPS event.