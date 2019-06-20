First row from left: Autumn Anderson, Maddie Hilsabeck

Second row from left: Brad Anderson, Kurt Hilsabeck

In honor of Father’s Day, a special moment was captured is shared by Autumn Anderson and her family:

“My cousin Maddie Hilsabeck and myself are holding up the fish that we caught on Father’s Day while running diddy poles. My aunt asked us for a picture and we unintentionally posed the same way that our dad’s did a few years back while we were running poles. So we decided to put them together for a comparison. Maddie and myself have always admired the way our dad’s taught us how to run poles.

It’s something that we all like to do throughout the summer together so we can put on a big fish fry at the end of the season for all our family and close friends. My uncle has taken over by teaching me more about running poles since my dad has passed and I’m so very thankful for it.”