nterstate 29 between the Missouri border and U.S.34 (near Glenwood) reopened to traffic June 18 after being closed for the second time this spring due to flooding.

I-29 exit ramps remain closed from the Missouri border to south of U.S. 34. Nearest available services (such as fuel) can be found east on U.S. 34 in the city of Glenwood.

Along this section of I-29, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place as well as intermittent lane closures due to flood repairs.

Flood-related closures continue on U.S. 34 (west of I-29), Iowa 2, Iowa 275 and Iowa 333.

Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile apps or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app.

For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to https://floods2019.iowa.gov/.