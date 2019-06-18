As part of a national effort to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence (BUI), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will participate in Operation Dry Water July 5-7.

While Operation Dry Water is a year-round BUI awareness and enforcement campaign, that effort will be heightened by Game and Parks’ Law Enforcement Division officers during the final weekend of June.

Alcohol use while boating is one of the leading factors in boater deaths. In Nebraska, it is unlawful to operate a motorboat with a blood alcohol level content of .08 percent or greater. Doing so constitutes BUI, which carries penalties such as vessel impoundment, fines, jail time and loss of boating privileges.

“Our agency encourages boaters to enjoy the boating season with friends and family, and we also encourage them do it in a safe and responsible way,” said Craig Stover, administrator for the Law Enforcement Division. “Drinking alcohol while on a boat can have serious, even deadly consequences, and our goal is to make sure everyone is enjoying their time on the water and staying safe.”

Operation Dry Water is a joint program of Game and Parks, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, and the U.S. Coast Guard.