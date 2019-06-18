Before 1864, did you know Nebraska City printed its own money?

Kelly Lammers, deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, gave the history of banking in the state as part of his presentation to the Nebraska City Rotary Club on June 12.

Lammers said that before the National Currency Act was passed in 1864, some towns printed their own currency.

After the act went into effect, bank customers were required to use U.S. currency or pay a 10 percent tax for using local currency, said Lammers.

Nebraska operates under a dual banking system, recognizing both national and state banks, said Lammers.

Ninety-one percent of Nebraska banks are state chartered, he said, as compared to 79 percent of banks across the United States.

In addition to discussing the state’s banking history, Lammers also offered some tips to avoid fraud. These include

Spotting imposters who may pretend to be a family member or friend when calling, texting or emailing.

Conducting online searches to verify whether a business is legitimate or a scam.

Distrust your phone’s caller ID because scammers can easily fake this information.

Don’t pay upfront on a promise, whether it’s the promise of debt relief, mortgage assistance, employment or a contest prize.

Consider how you pay since credit cards are often more secure than wire transfers, reloadable debit cards, or gift cards.

Talk to a trusted advisor before handing over money or personal information since scammers are more successful when quick, impulsive decisions are made.

Hang up on robocalls, and report companies who make them to the Federal Trade Commission.

Be wary of trial offers, and check your bank statements monthly to ensure you haven’t been charged for something you didn’t order.

After depositing a check, don’t wire money back because you could be liable for the amount of the check if it turns out to be fake.

Sign up for scam alerts at ftc.gov/scams.

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso. Guests pay $9 for lunch.







