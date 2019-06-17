Nearly 5,200 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the dean’s list/Explore Center list of distinguished students for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

Qualification for the dean’s list/List of distinguished students varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours. Students can be on the dean’s list for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75;

College of Architecture, top 10 percent of the students in the college;

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7;

College of Business, 3.6;

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75;

College of Engineering, 3.5;

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7;

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7;

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6;

Area students on the list are:



Avoca

Brogan Lindsay McDonald, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Business, management.



Bennet

Jeremy Broderick Jones, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education;

Noah Michael Leif, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance;

Carly Jo Poskochil, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences;

Wesley Caitlin Steward, freshman, Explore Center list of distinguished students, Explore Center, pre-health; and

Elise Madeline Webb, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry.



Brock

Creighton Levi Kathol, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction management.



Burr

Lauren Joy Klaasmeyer, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.



Cook

Grant Lee Moles, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, electrical engineering.



Douglas

Samantha Carol Clark, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; and

Kaylee Hartman, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; dean’s list, College of Business, accounting.



Dunbar

William Hans Neels, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management;

Patrick Scott O'Neil, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, history; and

Loren Whitman Steinman, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.



Eagle

Noah John Bolin, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering;

Cody Alan Bye, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science;

Tanner James Dice, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences;

Jared Matthew Ladd, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics;

Trevor Joseph Lockard, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, finance; and

Anna May Kathryn Luber, junior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.



Elmwood

Grace Beverly May Althouse, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology;

Brenna Anne Backemeyer, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and cooperative education; and

Alice Jean Richter, sophomore, dean’s list, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.



Johnson

Samantha L. Teten, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; and

Kolton Ryan Witte, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife.



Murdock

Michael Jerald Buehre Stackpole, freshman, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting;

Grace Lauren Jacobsen, freshman, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; and

Wyatt Tyler Stroy, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, marketing and management.



Nebraska City

Laura Karolyn Box, junior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences;

Marco Fabietti, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering;

Thomas Michael Gress, senior, dean’s list, College of Engineering, construction management;

Chloe Higgins, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Business, economics;

Alex John Hogeland, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting;

Nick Allen Maddox, freshman, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry;

Maya Mercer, senior, dean’s list, College of Business, marketing;

Lyndzie Nicole Moyer, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6);

Katelyn Anne Nielson, freshman, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology;

Ava Diane Wetrosky, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; and

Nicholas Julian Whitten, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, history and political science.



Otoe

Morgan Elizabeth Leefers, junior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.



Palmyra

Bryce Andrew Becker, freshman, Explore Center list of distinguished students, Explore Center, pre-health;

Echo Grace Pester, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; and

Olivia Leigh Wensel, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.



Syracuse

Sarah Elizabeth Antes, senior, dean’s list, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education;

Anna Kathryn Bohlken, sophomore, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness;

Aaron Thomas Halvorsen, senior, dean’s list, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and biological sciences; and

Mitchell Ross McWilliams, junior, dean’s list, College of Business, accounting.



Unadilla

Kara Ann Zimmerman, senior, dean’s list, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.







