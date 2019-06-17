With the arrival of June, the city of Boone is now celebrating the end of the school year and summer break.

Well, at least Boone kids are.

For parents the arrival of summer means a new reality for them.

They have an additional 8 hours from 7:30 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon to keep their kids busy.

In the spirit of that new challenge for parents we at the Boone News-Republican are here to help.

For the rest of this summer every week you will be able to open the paper to a column from me as I give parents a new idea to keep their kids busy this summer.

To kick off this column we will explore something that parents might already know about but should be near the top of the list for everyone this summer until school starts back up in August.

On Monday, June 3, the Ericson Public Library hosted their Summer Reading Kickoff Carnival.

With around 2,000 people in attendance it marked the start of their jam packed summer program.

There are events planned this summer for children, teens, and adults alike.

Children will have a reading log where they can receive prizes based on the amount of time they read including Iowa Cubs tickets or a pass to the Blank Park Zoo.

There is also a reading program bingo card for teens and adults with different prizes associated with those.

Teens can earn a $25 Walmart gift card or even a choice of a free item printed by a 3-D printer.

Adults can earn a choice of a variety of different gift cards or even a free night in a cabin.

All prizes were donated to the library by local businesses.

The theme for this summer’s reading program, which changes every year, is “A Universe of Stories”.

“We try to offer things so a multitude of people can come,” said Librarian Candy Noelck. “It’s encouraged nationwide to offer summer reading. It encourages children, teens and adults to continue to read through the summer so you don’t have a lag when you go back to school.”

They are offering a variety of programs just this month including movie watch parties, a D-Day Veterans Program, a ‘Doctor Who’ program and even a Brad Morgan concert.

“The reason why a reading program is so important is quality of life,” said Children’s Librarian Zach Stier. “We have to get them while their young and expose them early on to reading or just community involvement in some way, shape or form and then from that our hope is that they will then transition to be lifelong learners, readers and library advocates.”

The Reading Program will be going on all summer long and anyone interested in attending their events planned can call Zachary Stier at (515) 432-3727 or Candy Noelck via e-mail at cnoelck@boone.lib.ia.us

People can sign up for the reading program in person at 702 Greene St or online at the library’s website, www.boone.lib.ia.us.

Make sure to check this paper each week as I explore new things for kids to do this summer.

In the meantime from all of us at the Boone News-Republican, get reading.