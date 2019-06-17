The Governor’s Office, along with ServeNebraska, is seeking nominations for the Step Forward Awards.

As the most prestigious awards offered to volunteers in Nebraska, the Step Forward Awards serve to honor those volunteers who have worked to make their community a stronger place. Finalists and award recipients will be hand-selected by Governor Pete Ricketts. Businesses, civic clubs, schools, and other organizations are asked to submit the name of individuals whose efforts are worthy of this recognition. Applications will close August 30th.

Nomination categories include:

Adult Volunteer (age 19 and over)

Youth Volunteer (age 18 and under)

Senior Volunteer (age 65 and over)

Volunteer Group

Corporate Community Volunteer

National Service Volunteer (AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, or VISTA)

Veteran Volunteer

Disaster Volunteer (individual or group)

Community Media Partner

Lifetime Achievement.

“Every day, volunteers across Nebraska step forward, going the extra mile by providing essential services or meeting critical needs in their communities,” said Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska. “The Step Forward Awards provides an opportunity to recognize these individuals or groups for their time, dedication, and work in service to others.”

For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit www.Serve.Nebraska.gov.