Cadets from across Nebraska have trained all week to get a glimpse of what it takes from be a Trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). 61 cadets have completed the 51st Junior Law Academy and graduated Thursday.

Junior Law is an annual program organized by the American Legion Department of Nebraska and hosted by the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island. Troopers from across Nebraska come together to teach the cadets and make presentations related to many aspects of NSP operations.

“Junior Law has been a catalyst for many cadets to eventually seek out a career as a Nebraska State Trooper,” said Captain Jeff Roby.

“The skills and determination these cadets displayed this week were impressive.

“They are each equipped with the skills to be successful in their career of choice. We’d love to see some of them back here at the Training Academy in a few years training to become troopers.”

Cadets at Junior Law have recently completed their junior year of high school. 30 girls and 31 boys graduated from the 51st Junior Law Academy during a ceremony Thursday evening in Grand Island. NSP and the American Legion honored several of the top performers during the week-long academy.

2019 Outstanding Cadet: Austin Pierce from Brainard, Emma Wareham from Sutherland

2019 Marksmanship Award: Curtis Bruhn from Chadron, Courtney Kastens from Anselmo

2019 Driving Award: Hunter Miller from Kearney, Camden Peery from Seward

Applications for the 52nd Junior Law Academy, scheduled for June 2020, will be made available in the coming months.

The academy is open to 30 boys and 30 girls who are preparing for their senior year in high school.