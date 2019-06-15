Scheduled to be unveiled to the public on June 28, the Tedesco Environmental Learning Corridor (TELC), a 37-acre park that lies in the heart of the Iowa State Research Park on 1815 Plaza Loop, is Story County’s effort to intertwine conservation and commerce.

“To see this project become a reality is amazing. You can look at master plan blueprints, but it’s not the same as seeing the physical park come to life,” said Erica Place, outreach coordinator for Story Conservation.

“With its location in the heart of the Research Park, visible by many office windows, it shows that the conservation and commercial efforts of the county aren’t mutually exclusive.”

TELC, named after former Ames mayor and businessman Ted Tedesco, development of the park was done in three phases and cost $4.5 million.

The Tedesco Environmental Learning Corridor has been developed on land that was donated to the county by the Iowa State Research Park. It has two creeks which drain a watershed of 1,200 acres of agriculture, residential and commercial land.

The park’s features include stream access and wetland boardwalk, water quality improvement demonstrations, paved primary and permeable secondary trails, trail connections to Ames and solar-powered stations.

Branded as a “park-in-progress” during its developmental stages, the first phase focused on stream restoration and stream bank stabilization and was completed during the spring of 2017 and spring of 2018.

Phase 2 wrapped up this spring when many of the park’s featured amenities were installed, such as 10-foot-wide paved trails, gathering areas and a boardwalk that overlooks a wetland.

The final phase is still in progress, with information signage and a 10-foot-wide paved trail from University Boulevard to County Road R-38 still to be completed.

Place said those improvements could be wrapped up by the end of the summer, and the conservation staff will look into methods to increase parking during the early months of the corridor’s operation.

The park will operate from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

The Story County Conversation Board unveiled the project in February 2017 with the intention of honoring the namesake’s “four C’s” mantra: collaboration between ISU, local conservationists and other groups, cooperation, conservation and connectivity to the High Trestle Bridge Trail.

The impetus for the project, Place said, was when Research Park representatives approached the Story County Board of Supervisors, asking for the county to partner in a project that satisfied one its philosophical pillars, the environment.

ISU Research Park President Rick Sanders, who has ties to the project from his tenure as a county supervisor, said the corridor is a “vital addition” for all Story County residents.

“From start to finish, this project has maintained fundamental environmental and conservational elements that people love about the county, and to have the heart of the Research Park,” Sanders said. “It shows that there can be that successful marriage between the conversation and commercial parts of Story County.”

The Board of Supervisors went to the Conservation Board to brainstorm the idea for a unique park.

“We and our partners queried other projects like it across the country and tried to see what elements of other parks and conservation efforts around the country could we model (TELC) after, but we didn’t find anything that matched,” Place said.

The park’s grand opening will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28. It will be start inside ISU Core Facility (1805 Collaboration Place, Ames) with music from The Fabulous Irregulars at the center of the Research Park, treats and a ribbon-cutting from Tedesco.

“There is something for everyone at the Tedesco Learning Corridor,” Place said. “I believe there is a part of us that wants to connect with nature, and the corridor is a way for residents to connect through education, demonstration, recreation and activity.”