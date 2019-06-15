Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is prepared to launch her 2020 re-election campaign at her fifth annual Roast and Ride this Saturday, June 15.

The Roast and Ride will be a motorcycle ride from Big Barn Harley Davidson just outside Des Moines all the way to the Central Iowa Expo in Boone.

“Overall this is our fifth year of doing the Roast and Rides and it has been really exciting,” said Senator Joni Ernst in a phone interview with the Boone News-Republican. “We have held our event in Boone, it has been a wonderful venue for us. The community support has been incredible.”

This is the fourth time out of five years that Ernst has hosted the event in Boone.

The one exception being when then presidential candidate Donald Trump attended the event and they moved it to the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Senator Ernst is very excited to once again be returning to Boone for the event.

“Boone is a very, very special place,” said Ernst. “It is the home to the Central Iowa Expo and agriculture, even though Iowa is so much more than agriculture, agriculture is the backbone of our state. A venue that supports an agriculture expo is really a wonderful venue for me. It really is. It takes me back to my farming days and my family is a farming family.”

Boone has a unique tie to Ernst dating back to her time in the National Guard.

“I did drill at the Boone Armory when I was still in the Iowa Army National Guard as a member of the 248 Aviation Support Battalion,” said Ernst. “So I am very familiar with the community and just very thankful that they can hold this type of event for me.”

Many big names from the state of Iowa but also from the national political landscape will be in attendance on Saturday.

“First and foremost I will have a very special guest in Nikki Haley,” said Ernst. “Nikki is the former governor of South Carolina as well as [the former] UN ambassador. I will also have Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley. Really excited about hearing what they have to say.”

Nikki Haley will also be present during the Roast as one of Ernst’s supporters.

Haley was Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 until she stepped down at the end of 2018.

“I am thrilled that Nikki Haley will make it this year,” said Ernst. “We really want to focus on the successes of the Trump administration and our work to deliver for Iowans. I am thrilled that she said yes to my invitation and from what I’ve heard from folks they are really excited to hear from her.”

Kim Reynolds being in attendance will be just over a week from her being released from the hospital.

“No, she’s great, she’s great,” said Ernst. “I was texting with her the other day and, yes, she will be at the event.”

Steve King, Boone’s representative in the House of Representatives, is not expected to be in attendance.

“We have asked before but since this is my campaign kickoff we really wanted to focus on my re-elect,” said Ernst.

Brook Ramlet, Ernst’s Communications Director, confirmed to the Boone News-Republican that they only invited the “top statewide officials to speak this year, Governor Reynolds and Senator Grassley”.

This event comes as Ernst starts to finish up her first term in the Senate after being elected in 2014.

“To look at how far we’ve come in the last 5 or 6 years has been really incredible. That ad, the ‘Make ‘em Squeal’ ad, really has been a central theme for everything I have worked on in the United States Senate.”

One of the bills in reference to the connection she made to her Make ‘em Squeal ad was legislation that she named the “squeal act” which eliminated a tax break for members of congress for their living expenses in Washington.

“That special perk for congressional members was eliminated,” said Ernst. “So it really did make a lot of people squeal. Again just using that as a central theme looking for ways to save our taxpayer dollars.”

Ernst is up for re-election in November of 2020 where she is expected to face a stiff challenge from Democrats.

She plans to once again focus on rural Iowa in her campaign.

“I am fighting to get results for all Iowans by focusing on our rural economy,” said Ernst. “So if that is job training, if it’s trade, renewable fuel standard and affordable health care. Those are all things that I have been fighting to get results for.”

More information about the Roast and Ride is available at www.roastandride.com where tickets are available for the event. Tickets cost 20 dollars for adults and the event is free for all kids.