Forty-six graduates from the preschool program at Colo-NESCO, which is under the leadership of Pam Niemeyer and Amanda Breer, showcased their progress in front of friends and family in the Zearing gymnasium on June 5. They had a short program of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing songs and then each child introduced themselves before the recessional. The program was followed by a reception in the cafeteria. Photos by Sandy Cutler