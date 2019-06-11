Following votes by their respective Boards of Education, five districts have officially committed as inaugural members of the new Trailblazer Conference. They include Beatrice, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Ralston, and Springfield Platteview. The final anticipated inaugural member, Wahoo, is scheduled to vote at their Board of Education meeting on Monday, June 17th.

“Our six districts saw the rare chance to unite and deepen our relationships athletically, academically, artistically, and across our communities,” said Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty of Plattsmouth Community Schools. “The students and families we serve have a great deal in common,” explained Superintendent Brett Richards of Springfield Platteview Community Schools, “we believe the Trailblazer Conference will open new opportunities to collaborate, from students to senior district leadership.”

Inaugural members share a focus on conference partnerships beyond strong high school athletic competition. “From activities and fine arts to academics, middle school competition, and professional development, we envision a new level of collaboration,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Edwards of Nebraska City Public Schools.

Though planning is already underway, each district will remain in their respective conference through the 2019-2020 school year.