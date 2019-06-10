On May 31, Nebraska Big Game Society Board Members Jim King, Craig Hundt and Justin Hertzel presented a donation of $29,000 to Nebraska Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas.

The Nebraska Big Game Society (NBGS) raises money through its membership dues and its fundraising spring auction and dinner. This check represented the sale of the Nebraska Resident Elk tag to the highest bidder. Additional funds raised are earmarked for other important Nebraska big game efforts.

“We are pleased to support the efforts of the Commission, because our missions both support the stewardship of Nebraska Big Game and our natural resources for the long-term,” said NBGS President Justin Hertzel. “The work the Commission does is important for ensuring our outdoor resources are managed in the best interests of the resources, while at the same time providing access and opportunity.”

The Nebraska Big Game Society and its members have donated nearly $460,000 to big game research and conservation efforts, funding projects such as tracking collars for bighorn research, conservation easements, solar wells and fire protection equipment.

“The Commission is very grateful for the critical support of the Nebraska Big Game Society in fulfilling our mission of stewardship of Nebraska’s wildlife resources,” Douglas said. “Hunters, anglers, and our partners, through their dollars, activities and passion, help ensure the sustainability of our fish, wildlife and natural resources for future generations of Nebraskans.”

To learn more about the Nebraska Big Game Society, visit nebiggame.org. For more information on the Commission’s big game efforts, visit Outdoornebraska.org.