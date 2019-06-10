Update: Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol have identified the 45-year-old motorcyclist struck and killed by lightning Sunday on Interstate 95 as Benjamin Austin Lee of Charlotte, N.C.

Lee was struck and killed between State Road 40 and U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach, Fla. He becomes the 12th person in the United States to be killed by lightning in a motorcycle-related activity since 2006. It’s the first time since 2006 one of those deaths occurred in Florida.

John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, said he thinks motorists often assume that “because you’re going fast, it wouldn’t happen to you.”

But you can’t outrun lightning.

“The initial part of the lightning bolt, the steps leader, comes down from the cloud at about 300,000 miles an hour,” said Jensenius. “So in terms of a motorcycle or a car, in the amount of time it takes (the lightning) to go from the cloud to the ground, the car or motorcycle would be virtually staying in the same spot.”

The key to being safe is planning ahead, said Jensenius, “looking at the forecast and recognizing that if you are out there on a motorcycle or a bike, you’re going to be in danger.”

“There’s still the myth that rubber tires protect you,” he said. “They do nothing to protect you.”

Despite Florida’s reputation as lightning capital of the country, many of the motorcycle deaths have occurred in western states, where highways are wide open.

Motorcycle riders are “a little more vulnerable” when there are no trees around, said Jensenius. In areas where taller objects line the roads, “you’re less likely to be struck directly.”

That’s one reason motorcycle riders and all others are advised to never seek shelter under a tree during a lightning storm.

The June issue of the American Motorcyclist magazine reminded riders of the lightning danger.

If lightning is seen while riding, the magazine advised riders to find an underpass or parking structure to wait out the storm. If that isn’t possible, riders were advised to make a U-turn and ride away from the storm. Otherwise, if the ride hasn’t started, the article stated riders should wait until 30 minutes after a storm has passed to get on the road.

So far this year, lightning deaths in general are running below normal across the country. Lee’s death was the second.

Jensenius said the 10-year average by June 9 is six deaths.

The National Weather Service and the Safety Council have pushed lightning safety for years, trying to reduce lightning deaths. Last year there were 20.

Initial post: Lightning struck and killed a motorcyclist Sunday afternoon as he was heading south on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An out-of-state tourist, who happened to be a trooper with the Virginia State Police, was traveling along the highway when he saw the lightning strike the motorcyclist’s helmet a second before the crash, said Capt. Kim Montes, a spokeswoman with FHP.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Charlotte, N.C., was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:11 p.m. Troopers have not released his name.

All three lanes of southbound I-95 were shut down after the crash in Ormond Beach, between the State Road 40 and U.S. 1 exits, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the lanes was reopened to traffic shortly before 3 p.m.

The Ormond Beach Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded and cordoned off the area before the investigation was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol.

There were burn marks on the helmet, confirming that the motorcyclist was struck by lightning, Montes said.