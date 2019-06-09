A handcrafted knife made by H. "Sid" Suedmeier will be auctioned off to benefit the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum on Friday, June 14, at 2 p.m. at the Kimmel Ag Expo in Syracuse.

The historic custom Bowie knife features a 256-layer Damascus forge-welded blade that incorporates historic materials from Nebraska City, such as a horse-drawn trolley rail from Central Avenue, an old file found on the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum property, steel from the old Missouri River passenger and railroad bridges, and steel from the old Nebraska City jail.

The knife's oak handle is made from a Kregel pump rod.

The knife also features new 1090 high carbon steel, new 15N20 high nickel/high carbon steel, a nickel silver guard and pommel and a hand-stitched leather sheath.

Suedmeier acid-etched the blade, which gives it an unusual pattern that he said is caused by the reaction of the different metals in the blade to the acid.

Suedmeier estimated he’s made between 800 and 1,000 knives in the past 35 years.

He said there was a year where he made a knife a week, but he has cut back to 8 to 10 knives per year for the past few years.

The auction will be one of the final events of the 31st International Windmillers Trade Fair, which gets underway tomorrow (June 12) at the Kimmel Ag Expo in Syracuse.

For more information, call 402-873-1078 or email emily@kregelmuseum.org.