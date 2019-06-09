A federal judge sentenced the man known as “the AK-47 Bandit” to 35 years in prison in Lincoln Wednesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf gave Richard Gathercole the maximum sentence on June 5.

Gathercole pleaded guilty in March to robbing the First Nebraska Bank in Nebraska City of more than $90,000 in 2014.

As part of his plea deal, Gathercole won’t be prosecuted for bank robberies in California, Iowa, Idaho and Washington state the occurred between 2012 and 2017.