The U.S. Army medic, who died in April, shared his memories of the invasion upon its 74th anniversary

HAMILTON, Ill. — Irving Osberg was one of the lucky ones: His boat made it close enough to shore that he didn’t drown under the weight of his own equipment.

At 94 years old, Osberg didn't like to think much about that day. Still, he was polite enough to tell the story.

“We got to the shores, and they put us in landing barges and got us as close to the shore as possible and dropped up in,” said Osberg, who died in April. He was 94. “We were to get off and wade to the shore. We were lucky, we got rather close. We missed the machine guns.”

So what did Osberg feel when he hopped out on the shores of Normandy? Water and weight. Iverson stepped into water up to his knees and scrambled onto shore carrying a pack of about 100 pounds.

The sounds were their own horrors. Osberg said machine guns were firing to his left, sparing him his life but pounding an endless racket into his ears.

“There was the sound of the machine guns, and of course there was all the screaming,” he said.

Osberg was an Army medic in World War II. He shared his story about a week before June 6, 2018, the 74th anniversary of the D-Day of Normandy by U.S., British and Allied forces.

He looked back at that day, a day of about 6,600 American casualties, as a dark launch to a bright military career.

Osberg was originally from Arnolds Park, Illinois, but did most of his growing up in Spencer, Iowa. He graduated high school in 1942 and soon got pulled into the service on April 1, 1943. April Fools’ Day.

“Quite a joke, wasn’t it?” Osberg said.

After storming the beach, his group took refuge at a village inland. When reports came in that Germans were retreating through his area, he was placed on guard duty.

“As medics, we did not carry any weapons,” Osberg said. “But they issued us a gun, and I was appointed to go on guard duty. I had never shot a rifle in my life.”

Osberg was pulled into medical service by an officer. Eventually, wounded soldiers throughout Europe had Osberg to thank for patching them up.

His trying time in France pushed him along to better times elsewhere. He’d seen the crown jewel of England, the top of the Eiffel tower and Napoleon’s tomb.

That time in the service still served him in 2018.

Osberg flew to Washington, D.C., in May 2018 as part of a Great River Honor Flight honoring 32 veterans in the area. They visited various war monuments in the Capitol. He wore his ID lanyard from the trip proudly.

Maybe his favorite part of the trip was its end. Back at the Healthcare Center, Osberg was called out to the cafeteria on the morning after his return. He passed American flags lining the walls, and found a flag cake in the cafeteria with his name printed on top.

“I’ve had a beautiful life, and an exceptional life,” Osberg said.

This story was originally published on June 4, 2018. It as been edited for republication today to reflect that Osberg died April 6 at Montebello Healthcare Center in Hamilton.