Weather permitting, there will be various lane closures on northbound and southbound US-34/75 between Platteview Rd. and Bay Rd. beginning today Thursday, June 6 for approximately 2 weeks from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Hawkins Construction Company of Omaha is the contractor on this project. Due to the recent flooding these various lane closures are necessary for debris removal and to excavate the highway ditches and median.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones and to expect delays.