As the crow flies, about 145 miles separate downtown Burlington and the Valley Junction district of West Des Moines.

Yet on Thursday, one stepped up to lend a hand to the other.

In an announcement posted Thursday to its Facebook page, Historic Valley Junction said it would donate tips given during its Music in the Junction concert, a weekly concert put on during the spring and summer in conjunction with its farmers market, to support flood recovery in downtown Burlington. Areas of Burlington along Front Street near the Mississippi River were affected Saturday by a breach in a temporary flood barrier.

Lending a hand to another Main Street Iowa community in need is nothing new for the Music in the Junction program, which had its start in 1994 as part of downtown West Des Moines' own recovery following the Flood of 1993. In 2018, for instance, audience members at one Music in the Junction concert were asked to kick in a few dollars to support the downtown group in Marshalltown after a tornado swept through that central Iowa city.

Jim Miller, director of Historic Valley Junction, noted Burlington and West Des Moines each had been part of the Main Street Iowa movement for more than 30 years. Both cities, and others, he said, have experienced their share of fires and floods.

"We are very much in this together," Miller said in a telephone interview with The Hawk Eye.

Miller said the amount raised during Thursday's concert by The Punching Pandas, which bills itself as Des Moines' best party band, likely wouldn't be much more than $300 to $500. That's a small amount in the big picture, he said, but "Burlington would do the same when it happens to us."

Steve Frevert, director of Downtown Partners Inc., the Main Street Iowa group in Burlington, was at a conference in Newton and had not heard about Historic Valley Junction's generosity until being contacted by The Hawk Eye.

"I'm speechless," Frevert said by telephone. Citing Valley Junction's own history of flooding, Frevert said the donation would certainly be put to good use in downtown Burlington.