The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, May 28, and took the following actions:



Appointed Jenniffer Panko-Rahe as Otoe County Attorney;

Appointed Kurtis Knake and Roy Coulter to the Otoe County Veterans Service Committee;

Awarded $3,000 in keno funds to Project Response to help fund rape prevention education;

Approved a subdivision plat of Leefers Subdivisiion, located at 2277 C Rd.;

Approved a subdivision plat of TJ Subdivision, located at 1050 N. 6th Rd.; and

Approved a bid for $25,725 from Bader’s Highway and Maintenance Inc. to prepare and crack fill Business 75 from the north island at the north entrance of Timber Ridge Apartments west to the island at Highway 75 north; Centennial Avenue from the north end of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints north to the south side of the painted island at Business 75; County Road 56 from Highway 2 to Old Highway 2; Syracuse to Unadilla Old Highway 2; and C Road from Highway 43 west to the end of the asphalt.

The next regularly scheduled Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Otoe County Courthouse.